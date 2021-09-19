ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.55 million and $429.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,627.87 or 1.00068312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00089565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002206 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.