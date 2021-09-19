Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.35. 627,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 51.91. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 179.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

