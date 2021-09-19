Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.32

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.26. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 29,254 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

