Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.99 on Friday. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

