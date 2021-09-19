Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PAYO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,266,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.