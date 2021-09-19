Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PAYO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,266,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
