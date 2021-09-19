PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Financial Analysis

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhangmen Education and PCS Edventures!.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 410.20%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com 2.04% -43.88% -7.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and PCS Edventures!.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.76 -$154.51 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.93 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats PCS Edventures!.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.