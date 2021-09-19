PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal last year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million last year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

