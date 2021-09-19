PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

