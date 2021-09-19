Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:PDG opened at GBX 19.60 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.28. The company has a market cap of £273.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.13. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

