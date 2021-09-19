People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 1,117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $759.49. 28,204,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $701.55 and its 200 day moving average is $669.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.91 billion, a PE ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

