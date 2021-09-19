People s United Financial Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,509 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Electronic Arts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,804 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

