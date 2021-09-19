People s United Financial Inc. Invests $6.52 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.65. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.