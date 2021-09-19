People s United Financial Inc. Invests $6.52 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.65. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
