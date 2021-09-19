People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 2,529 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. 8,749,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.