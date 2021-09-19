PEPS Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $462.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $462.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,138,670 coins and its circulating supply is 61,361,202 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

