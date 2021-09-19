Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,842 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

