Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.32 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.