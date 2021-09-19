Phala.Network Reaches Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00128086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048931 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

