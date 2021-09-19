Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pilbara Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

