Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $159.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of -279.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

