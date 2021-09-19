Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 67,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

