Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.