Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 656,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 444,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

