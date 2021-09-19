PlayDapp (PLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $216.94 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $216.94 million and $12.43 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00128460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00048972 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

