PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $29.49 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $63.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,400 shares of company stock worth $12,266,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.