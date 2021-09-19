PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $29.43

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $28.61. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 6,568 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,297 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

