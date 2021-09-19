PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,166 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 369,093 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

