PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,900 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

