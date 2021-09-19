PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 292,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $38.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

