PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 0.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cryoport by 53.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX opened at $67.07 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,224,330 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.