PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

