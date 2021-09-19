PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.