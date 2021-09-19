pNetwork Market Cap Reaches $37.13 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $37.13 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00128927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049107 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,800,514 coins and its circulating supply is 33,058,179 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

