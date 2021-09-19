Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $298.88

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 166.8% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $288,842.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $298.88 or 0.00628457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

