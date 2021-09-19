Portion Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $111,147.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00128286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048123 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,657,921 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.