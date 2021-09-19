Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

OMCL opened at $160.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $162.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

