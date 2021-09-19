Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $359.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

