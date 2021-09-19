Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.47% of OraSure Technologies worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Raymond James raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.48 million, a PE ratio of 191.14 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

