Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 340,911 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $47,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,408,395. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

