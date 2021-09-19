Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $58,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth about $893,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

DSEY stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

