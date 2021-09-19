Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,094 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $50,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

