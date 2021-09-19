Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $49,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 37.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 480,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 130,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 59.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

