Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.14 Million Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $53,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,870,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after buying an additional 2,059,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

