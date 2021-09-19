Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,050 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $51,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.