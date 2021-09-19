Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of ChampionX worth $56,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 194.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
CHX stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
