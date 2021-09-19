Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of ChampionX worth $56,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 194.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

