Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $51,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

Shares of MOH opened at $278.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

