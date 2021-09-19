Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PGUCY traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

