Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth $97,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,035. Prospector Capital has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

