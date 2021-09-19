Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

