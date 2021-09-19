Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,850 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

