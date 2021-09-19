Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,889,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.84. 261,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

